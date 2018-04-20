New season permits on sale for Witham club

South Witham Angling Club’s membership joining date began at the start of April and all current members and any local anglers wishing to join are encouraged to buy their permits soon.

Membership cards, which allow access to two waters, are on sale at Melton Tackle, in Mill Street, and HTS Fishing, in Oakham, priced at £26 for men, £13 for women and OAPs, and £12 for juniors.

Both waters have fished very well over the 2017/18 season, and there is good access to both waters, with the new car parking area at the Bussack Lake only a few yards from the water’s edge.