New car to be won at Melton Lions Golf Tournament

Have your say

Golfers from all over the East Midlands are getting ready to play the 26th annual Melton Mowbray Lions’ Charity Golf Tournament next month.

The popular tournament, which will be held at Melton Mowbray Golf Club on Sunday, August 18, attracts players from across the region, but entries remain open.

The competition is a betterball stableford (pairs) with a sought-after prize table, including the star hole-in-one prize, a new Brownings Suzuki car.

Also to play for are hole-in-one prizes of £1,500, £750, £250, as well as prizes for the top five pairs, nearest-the-pin,men’s and ladies’ longest drive, and top ladies finishers.

Organisers thanked all of the tournament sponsors whose financial support allows the competition to take place each year.

The main sponsors are Brownings Suzuki, The Melton, NFU Mutual, Pearces, TTS Shipping and Richard Barnes Funeral Directors.

As the Lions’ major money spinner, the event regularly raises around £7,000 each year with proceeds used to help groups or individual young people in a variety of ways.

Over the years, the Lions have funded numerous trips and activities for the local Mencap group and supported residential trips for primary school children through the Melton Lions School link.

They have also assisted local Scouts, both with club facilities and also Scout Jamboree trips, have provided therapeutic equipment to support disabled children in mainstream schools, supplied toys for Home Start’s toddlers play group, and music software to support music therapy for terminally ill children at a local children’s hospice.

Individual support has included financial help for students volunteering abroad, providing equipment for specific further education courses, and therapeutic music lessons for a disabled child.

* For more details or to book tee times, call the Melton Golf Club office on (01664) 562118 or the golf professional on (01664) 569629.