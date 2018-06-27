Neville smashes Belvoir CC to important win

A second-wicket stand of 152 helped Belvoir revive their season as they eased to an emphatic win over Calverton in South Notts League Division A.

Olly Clayfield (53) added 45 of these runs in his cultured style, while 95 came from the brutal hitting of Tom Neville who clocked up 10 sixes.

After Clayfield’s dismissal, Jake Fisher clubbed a quick 21 to keep up the run rate, and Joe Bottomley further plundered the attack with 27 off 11 balls. Neville finished not out 129 for his second century of the season, giving him an average of exactly 100.

Darren Wright bowled 16 overs of steadfast spin for the visitors, while the second spell of Billy Armstrong (3 for 63) restricted the run rate to less than six per over as Belvoir posted 291-5.

Danny Gibson (3 for 25) took a wicket in the second over to start the Calverton collapse.

Bottomley (3 for 33) then took wickets in three consecutive overs to have them at 41-6 before Johance MacKenzie (44) and Charlie Bateman (17) offered good resistance with an eighth-wicket partnership of 55.

But Fentem (4 for 22) returned to bowl Calverton out for 134 as eight batsmen fell to catches, including great efforts from Gibson, Fentem, Bottomley and Clayfield.