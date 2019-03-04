More than 1,000 cross the Vale in the Belvoir Challenge

More than 1,000 runners and walkers took part in this year’s Belvoir Challenge on Saturday and they helped raise hundreds of pounds for Harby Primary School.

Patricipants had the option of completing 15-mile or 26-mile courses in the event, which is the major annual fundraiser for the Friends of Harby School.

Participants start out in the Belvoir Challenge EMN-190403-155351001

Everyone started out at the village hall and cakes and refreshments were handed out at various feeding stations along the routes, which passed along differing terrains across the Vale of Belvoir.

John Orgill was a clear winner of the 26-mile race in 3hrs 5mins and 30secs while Rupert Jordan (1.43.18) edged out Ryan Haw by just four seconds in the 15-mile run.

First female runners home were Debbie Stevens (3.44.22), who was 11th overall on the 26-mile course, and Chrissie Dover (1.50.58), who crossed the finish line in seventh overall in the 15-mile race.

Thomas Sweeting (2.23.02) won the 15-mile junior under 16 race from Aimee Hartshorne (2.48.03) and Charlie Moorby (3.10.43).

