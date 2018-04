Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s Open Day at the Sports Village courts attracted record numbers.

More than 80 primary school children attended the morning session - pictured right - while the afternoon session saw around 40 adults and teenage players put through their paces.

Adult coaching sessions begin on Saturday - 1pm Beginners; 2pm Improvers. Information: Brent Horobin 07903046086. A 10-week junior coaching programme begins on Saturday, April 28. Information: Di Burdett 07841 380410.