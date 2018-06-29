Young Melton driver Chase learns from setbacks

Fledgling kart racer Chase Sharpe continued his track education at Whilton Mill.

Having qualified seventh in the rookies on Sunday morning, the Melton driver’s was unable to start Sunday’s heats after his kart developed a problem.

The withdrawal meant he would start the pre-final from the very back of he grid, but he took the disappointment in his stride.

Chase made a lightning start to the race, passing three karts to get back his original position.

He continued to hassle the sixth-placed kart, but after following his rival for five laps and attempting a few lunges down the inside, while improving his lap times, the pair crossed the line a tenth-of-a-second apart.

Chase started right behind his rival’s kart in the final, and at the fifth corner, Chase went to overtake on the outside, but was pushed wide and forced onto the grass.

He had to continue from the back once more after spinning, and gained on the backmarkers, but ran out of laps before he was close enough to make a move. Due to the retirements of two karts, Chase still picked up some great points.

He now heads to Glan Y Gors, in North Wales, for the next round on July 14 and 15, with testing on the Saturday and racing on the Sunday.

Chase’s father, Henry, said: “Whilton was a funny weekend. Chase picked up some good championship points though, which is always good.

“We are very looking forward to GYG in Wales. It’s a very fast track, with some great corners, which makes it really exciting.

“We also have just been supported again this year by the June Roper Sports Trust and would like to thank all the people at Melton Building Society for their continued support.”

To follow Chase’s progress visit his new website at www.ChaseSharpe.com