With rainbows biting anglers harbour hopes of big catches

The harbour wall at Rutland Water and harbour itself have seen some tremendous sport this week, with anglers recording double figures of fish in a session.

Quality rainbows up to 3½lb have been taken, along with specimen browns, but, of course, brown trout are out of season and must be returned straight away.

Bank areas have been Barnhill Creek, Old Hall and Armley Wood to Carrot Creek, where there are large numbers of corixa present in the dying weed beds.

Some anglers taking the stealthy approach in the margins have recorded fish very close to the bank to dries and suspender hares ear.

Standing back from the water’s edge and creating minimal disturbance is the key to this style of fishing.

Whitwell Creek has also produced a few fish, with reports of good numbers of fish seen.

On the boats rudder anglers have had good sport doing long drifts in the main basin using tube flies and snakes, a wet cell 2 or di3 have been the go to lines.

Loch style anglers have done well along the Normanton bank and also across at Sykes Lane.