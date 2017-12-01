Winston’s last hurrah at club where he began

On Sunday, round two of the men’s Winter Order of Merit was played at Greetham Valley Golf Club.

It attracted a field of 59 golfers, with 13-year-old Winston Childs winning the day on 39 points. He won on countback from Max Makysmiw (second) and Tom McGrath (third), who also finished on 39.

For Winston, who plays off 17, it was his last opportunity to play at the club where he started golf as his family are moving overseas.

The previous day the Greetham ladies also played round two of their Winter Order of Merit on the Lakes course.

The event was won by Hayley Hunt (11) with a score of 33. She finished one clear of Nicola Toon (15) in second place on 32 points, with Sophie Beardsall (1) in third place on 31.

Sophie edged out Liz Haughton (5) on countback, with Liz coming fourth on 31, followed by junior Isabella Condie (20), last year’s winner, who was fifth on this occasion with 29 points.

The annual match between the club and the staff pitted a team led by president John Sparks against a team led by course manager Adi Porter.

It was played on the Lakes course, with nine pairs in each team competing in a matchplay format.

The club won the first three games, before club professional Neil Curtis and Hazel Hinch pulled one back. Club captain James Ablett and Ann McCulloch then restored the club’s three game advantage.

The staff took the next three games to level the match at 4-4, with the team captains and their partners halving their game to record an honourable draw.