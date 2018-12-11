Win for Martin but Paul leads the way overall

The second round of the men’s Order of Merit took place at Greetham Valley Golf Club on Saturday.

The event was played on the Valley course in very blustery conditions and the occasional rain shower.

Despite the weather, the scoring was good from the majority of the field of 50 players.

The top three places were very closely contested, all being decided by count back over the last nine holes after all three players had returned scores of 39 points.

Although he had the best front nine, a no score on the 16th hole proved to be Craig Allen’s downfall and he finished in third place.

That made the fight for first and second place a family affair between Paul and Martin Thwaites, with Martin the eventual winner thanks to his better back nine of 21 points.

At this early stage of the Order of Merit, however, it is Paul Thwaites who has the overall lead for this year’s trophy.

The next round is on December 22.

Round four of the ladies’ Order of Merit was played on Sunday on the Lakes course.

Nicola Toon (15) took the win with a good score of 37 points. Nicola scored on every hole and had five three pointers.

Sophie Beardsall (1) and Jacky Bayley (20) came joint second, with each scoring 32 points and having the same scores on the front nine and back nine.

In fourth place was Angela Wheeler (13) with 31 points and Lesley Young (17) came fifth on 30.

Although Lesley has not won an event, consistency is the key in any Order of Merit and two second places and two fifth places have given her a total of 50 OoM points.

Sophie Beardsall is currently second overall.

She has 37.5 points to her name and junior Yasmin Bass is third on 33.5.

The next round in the ladies’ Order of Merit will take place on December 23.

The seniors’ section played a pairs better ball format, off full handicaps, on Monday, and scoring was made to look easy with only two of the 36 teams failing to score 36 points or better.

Taking top spot, on count back, were Neil Lowndes and Keith Heppenstall, who scored 47 points .

In second place, also on 47 points , were Paul Thurman and Steve Harbour.