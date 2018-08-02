Vale View Equestrian to host final qualifier

The final qualifier in the 2018 SEIB Search for a Star series will be held at Vale View Equestrian Centre at Old Dalby on Sunday.

SEIB Search for a Star was set up to give amateur riders and their horses the chance to compete at the prestigious Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) and has led to many achieving this dream.

Each SEIB Search for a Star qualifier holds classes for working ponies and horses, Riding Horse Hacks, Show Hunters and Cobs with HOYS places up for grabs in each of these classes.

New the 2018 is a SEIB Search for a Star Mountain and Moorland Championship with its very own final at Your Horse Live 2018.

This class will be held at each SEIB for a Star qualifier and is open to pure-bred Mountain and Moorland ponies ridden by amateur riders who fulfil the rules and conditions of entry.

At each of the SEIB Search for a Star qualifiers there will also be a HOYS qualifier for the SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse Show Championships.

SEIB set up this championship to support and encourage the re-education and training of ex-racehorses and help them on their way to a new career in the show ring.

Many former SEIB Search for a Star horses have gone on to great success in open classes and there are several open HOYS champions among those that have previously won at Search for a Star.

Expert advice and support from experienced judges is on hand for all competitors at each of the five qualifiers.

During the championship build-up there is the renowned Search for a Star workshop for all qualified combinations.

Entries have closed, but late entries may be accepted with the addition of a late entry fee. See the Search for a Star rules for full details.

Vale View is the final 2018 qualifier for SEIB Search for a Star classes, but there is one remaining qualifier for the 2018 SEIB Racehorse to Riding Horse series which will be held at the Land Rover Burghley Horse Trials on Sunday, September 2.

SEIB Insurance Brokers provide cover for horses, horse boxes, yards and much more. The company has a long association with the showing world and is renowned for putting something back by supporting equestrian events and activities.

For full details, rules and entry forms, visit www.search4astar.co.uk or www.racehorse2ridinghorse.co.uk or find them on Facebook.

For insurance queries, visit www.seib.co.uk or call (01708) 850000.