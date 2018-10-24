Three wins on the bounce for in-form Melton Hockey firsts

Have your say

East Midlands 1

NORTHAMPTON SAINTS II 1

MELTON HC 2

Melton made it three wins on the bounce as they came from a goal behind to win in Northampton.

Their hosts were a Saints side full of running and determination.

Once again turning up to an away game with a bare 11, Melton were in for a tough battle.

After an even start, a mix up between Melton captain Brooks and goalkeeper Eden saw the home side sneak in to deflect in the opener.

The setback had the effect of waking the Reds up and improving their passing.

Pressure started to build, with numerous goalmouth scrambles following a succession of penalty corners from Melton.

Eventually the pressure told, as Brown shimmied round a defender and fired the ball into the area - where, after the ball sat up nicely - Kendall managed to neatly tuck home the equaliser.

With time running out in the first half, Beglin received the ball down the right and went on a strong run.

After evading two defenders he sprinted down the wing, before sending in a perfect cross for the onrushing Saffill to slide into the goal at the far post.

Melton found themselves being pushed further back in the second half.

Numerous chances came and went, but the back three of Cramphorn, Cork, and Brown repeatedly put their bodies on the line to keep the ball out.

The game became stretched and Melton worked themselves into good positions, without ever finding the killer third goal.

After an altercation, the away side were reduced to 10 men.

With seven minutes left on the clock, it was backs to the wall stuff for the Reds.

Saints pushed on, but Melton repelled them time and again, seeing the game out to record their first away points of the season.

Melton return home to play Loughborough Town III on Saturday.

Meanwhile, Melton HC seconds were beaten 6-2 at home by University of Warwick Thirds on Saturday in the South East Premier.