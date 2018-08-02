Thorpe Satchville rider Simon Price set for UCI World Paracycling Championships

International para-cyclist Simon Price gets his bid to win a second UCI World Championship medal under way tomorrow (Friday).

The Thorpe Satchville rider burst onto the para-cycling scene when he won road race bronze at the 2011 world championships in Denmark.

Simon Price during his bronze medal run in the men's C2 time trial. EMN-180627-105918002

He came close to another medal when finishing fourth in Switzerland three years ago, but two bouts of tonsilitis in the weeks leading up to last year’s event ruined his chances of adding to his tally.

But he goes into his fourth world champoionships, in Maniago, Italy, in fine form.

He used his tactical nouse to win road race silver at the latest round of the World Cup in July where he also finished fourth in the time trial.

The 48-year-old’s first test in Italy comes in the C2 time trial which will be the third classification to compete on Friday morning.

All riders will negotiate one lap of a 13.6km course, with the action beginning from 8am BST.

The road race then follows on Sunday from 8am BST, with riders facing five laps of the 13.6km course.

Price is part of a 19-strong British squad sent to the championships which fall within the qualifying period for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympics.

The stakes will go beyond medals, with each squad vying for valuable ranking points to increase their athlete quotas for 2020.