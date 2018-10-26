The junior golfers turning on style

Greetham Valley GC juniors were in good form as they won both the gents’ and the ladies’ Poppy Appeal Medal competitions at the weekend.

In the male section over 100 entrants turned out and Jonathan Hedley (17) had his first senior win with a terrific round of nett 67, in which he started with three pars and only dropped four shots on the front nine.

Turning home, Hedley ran into a bit of trouble on the par 3s at 10 and 12 where he had to take double bogeys but, after that, another run of three pars put him in prime position for the overall win. As a result of this win, Hadley will now play off 15.

Adam Clegg (5) took second spot with 69 thanks to a particularly strong back nine which he completed in two under par, as a result of three birdies and only one bogey.

This finish, coupled with a steady front half propelled him into the runner-up position.

In third spot Paul Jackson (7) also totalled 69 and, in spite of having 12 pars in his round, but despite having nothing worse than a bogey score was insufficient to beat Clegg’s card on countback. Paul played the last six holes in one under par in a strong display of steady golf.

Following this result the latest scores in the Martin Boughton Order of Merit has top spot being held by Gareth Tarrant with 170 points and Russ Aust lying second with 140 and Dan Wilkinson on 122.

In the female section Yasmin Bass (27) scored nett 75, just beating Pat Jamieson on countback thanks to a great par on the final hole as well as a similar par on the short 12th.

Bass, along with many of the club’s juniors, has had an outstanding summer and showed good consistency as she carded eight gross bogeys and really only had trouble on some of the long par 5s.

Just behind her, on countback, Pat Jamieson (14) was delighted with her round which included a two on the sixth along with six pars on the way; in spite of finishing with successive pars on the final two holes it was shots dropped on the 15th and 16th that cost her top place.

Coming in third, Jo Robinson scored nett 76 and she, like a number of players, struggled on the 16th which cost her dear; a birdie on the 11th, followed by a par at the next, momentarily gave hope of a better score but the 16th and then the final hole proved too much to take a higher position.

In the Ladies Jackie Friend Order of Merit Ellie Haughton holds top place with 208, followed by Sophie Beardsall on 159 and Sue Brand on 140.

In the Ladies Eclectic Margaret Littlemore has a score of (nett) 50 in Division One with Rachel Southwell leading Division Two with nett 48.

In the junior section Luc Affleck leads the boys’ section with 52 whilst Isabella Condie has 54 for the girls.

The last ladies’ friendly match of the season was played at Peterborough Milton last Wednesday and a team of four pairs of ladies played in warm sunny conditions, which were a welcome bonus for mid-October.

The fairways were in quite poor condition and, although there was placing available, it was difficult to find a good lie. The players in the Greetham Valley team were Sue Brand, Joyce Squires, Hayley Hunt, Chris Edwards, Anne McCulloch, Eileen Pare, Angela Wheeler and Lesley Young. There was some great golf played by both teams, resulting in an honourable half.

The mixed team, represented by George Brand and Liz Haughton, Christine Edwards and John Morfee, Darren Haughton and Sue Brand, Bev Dolman and Malcolm Boyd, Pat Jamieson and Brian Young plus Joe Sargood and Lesley Young, played their last match of the season against Spalding and, taking advantage of their home course, won 5-1 win

On Monday the seniors section also played a Poppy Appeal Medal on the Lakes course in sunny conditions and there was a win for Brian Gordon (15) who scored nett 70 in spite of struggling on the second hole and on the 18th.

In between these Gordon was steady in his play and even carded a birdie on the eighth, had a stronger front nine but was just consistent enough to hold his position at the top of the leader-board as he squeezed home on countback.

Just behind him, also with nett 70, Len Rice (20) was very strong on the front nine which he completed in only six over gross but he was unable to keep up his form on the return home and a visit to the water on the final hole was the eventual decider in terms of countback.

Third position went to the ever reliable Keith Stafford (14) with a score of 71; Keith seemingly keeps taking third place and was remarkable steady although a double bogey on the 16th frustrated him.