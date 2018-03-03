Thai Barlow set for Melton comeback bout

Have your say

Thai Barlow is set to face an Italian opponent as he makes his comeback from injury in Melton early next month.

Barlow will take on tough Milanese fighter Francesco Novello at the Assassins Muay Thai Gym’s first show of 2018 at the Market Tavern.

It will be the Melton fighter’s first outing since breaking his elbow almost nine months ago and he co-headlines the event on Saturday, March 3.

Thai’s dad and coach Mark said: “This is a big fight for Thai; we don’t know how his elbow will stand up to power in a proper fight.

“But if it does he will have two more really big bouts coming up in the next three months.”

Fellow Assassin, Tyree Stevens also faces Italian opposition in Michele Guiliani, but first faces a bout in Cork next weekend at Ireland’s biggest show.

He goes up against Irish number one Aaron McGahey.

Mark added: “He’s a tough, slick fighter and it should be a great experience for Tyree.”

There will be 17 Assassins on the bill for Melton, including new faces Brad Rowlinson, Skylar Moulds and Durum Hassan.

Tickets are on sale from any Assassin member, Nicko’s Fish Bar or at the Muay Thai Assassins Facebook page.