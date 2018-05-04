Tennis: Melton claim derby spoils against Hamilton

Melton Mowbray Tennis Club’s men’s Aegon team came out on top with a resounding 6-0 win in their derby clash with neighbours Hamilton.

Due to injuries and unavailability both teams made changes, but the home side, with skipper Ben Mactaggart and Tom Rowe in such good form, just carried too much firepower.

Mactaggart teamed up with debutant Jake Beagle and got the team off to a flyer against Mike Crane and Andy Stevens to win 6-1, 6-0.

At number two Tom Rowe partnered John Sturmey who were equally dominant in their 6-1, 6-2 win over Ben Catlin and Joe Jackson to put Melton 2–0 up.

Mactaggart made it 3-0 with a comfortable 6-0, 6-1 win over Crane before Rowe clinched the match with a 6-1, 6-0 win over Catlin at number two.

John Sturmey then notched another good victory when he overcame a spirited Andy Stevens before running out a 6-0, 6-1 winner.

The home side put the icing on the cake when Jake Beagle, in his first Aegon outing for the club, turned in a superb performance, combining consistency with speed around the court to topple Joe Jackson 6-2, 6-2.

* With matches already postponed because of the adverse weather, Melton will be hoping for a better week ahead with all of their league teams – juniors, senior ladies and men – all in action over the next fortnight.