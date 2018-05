Have your say

Belvoir Vale Tennis Club’s ladies’ first team achieved an excellent win against Leicestershire East.

The pairs were Reinette Rivers-Boucher and Linda White, Rose Parry and Grace White, and Anita Bartys with Jo Goodberry.

The set results all went in Belvoir Vale’s favour, 9-7, 9-1, 9-2, 9-4, 9-3, 9-1, 9-0, 9-6, 9-5 for an overall 9-0 win, and 81-29 games on aggregate of games.

