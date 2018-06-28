Tennis: Belvoir Vale fall short against Charnwood

Have your say

The Belvoir Vale Tennis Club men’s team were in action against Charnwood’s second team, but lost out despite a good performance.

Mark Blackburn and Simon Gant won two sets, while Steve Wainwright and Alex Keay took one set on a tie-break, but Jeff White and Eddie Milner were unable to add to the Hose club’s tally.

The overall match result was a 6-3 win to Charnwood.

To find out more about Belvoir Vale Tennis Club, visit their website at clubspark.lta.org.uk/BelvoirValeTennisClub or find them on Facebook.