Melton Indoor Bowls Club defeated Syston 116-51 on Saturday, winning on three of the four rinks.

Results: Brian Rippin, Clive Wright and Stella Warren won 32-12; Gerald Horobin, Rita James and Chris James won 17-13; John Burdett, Tony Webster and Malcolm Lomax won 46-4; Carole Lomax, Mike Lawrence and Alan Peberdy lost 21-22.