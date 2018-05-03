Swallowdale and Stathern pupils claim Melton and Belvoir titles

Have your say

Swallowdale Primary School pupils will go up against the best tag rugby teams in the county after winning the area finals.

A total of seven schools took part in the Melton and Belvoir Schools Year 5 and 6 Tag Rugby championships at Melton Mowbray Rugby Club.

Stathern Primary School were champion cyclists for the third year running EMN-180205-172659002

Organisers were impressed by the improvements made as the competition progressed and the overall high standard of play.

Swallowdale pipped Stathern Primary School to the title and will now represent Melton and Belvoir in the Level 3 Super-Series finals at Oakham on Wednesday, May 23 (10am to 2pm).

Final results: 1 Swallowdale, 2 Stathern, 3 Buckminster, 4 Ab Kettleby, 5 Scalford, 6 The Grove (Spirit of the Games winners), 7 Somerby.

Organisers wish to thank Melton RFC for hosting the event and particularly Jenny Beech for her tireless work in supporting the schools rugby events, as well as Brooksby Melton College students for their consistent support.

Race action at Brooksby Melton College EMN-180205-172634002

* Melton and Belvoir School Sports also staged their Year 5 and 6 Go-Ride Cycling Competition at Brooksby Melton College.

Despite the very wet weather, the children enjoyed the cyclo-cross course and Italian pursuit race.

Stathern went one better than the rugby and won this event for the third year running, with Old Dalby in second place.

The village school will go on to represent Melton and Belvoir in the Level 3 School Games event at Brooksby Melton College on June 14.

Final results: 1 Stathern, 2 Old Dalby, 3 Bottesford, 4 Ab Kettleby, 5 Frisby, 6 Somerby (Spirit of the Games winners).

Melton and Belvoir School Sports Development Manager, Clare Marlow, said: “Thank-you to Dean from British Cycling for delivering the event, Andy Graham and Joe Glover from Brooksby Melton College, the BMC leaders, work placement students Sam Martin and Josh Clarke, and to all the staff and parents for supporting.”

* Melton Meteors deliver junior coaching on Monday evenings at Long Field Academy.

For more information, call Jeff Snodin on 07906 660654.