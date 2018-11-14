Swallowdale and Bottesford Primary Schools reach table tennis finals

Have your say

Primary school pupils battled it out for the right to represent Melton and Belvoir at table tennis.

Brooksby Melton College hosted the girls and boys competitions earlier this month, and the children played some fantastic table tennis, improving as the day wore on.

Table tennis winners - Swallowdale girls EMN-181114-164632002

Swallowdale Primary won the girls’ event from runners-up Ab Kettleby and third-placed St Mary’s, Melton, with Ab Kettleby earning the Spirit of the Games award.

Bottesford, meanwhile, took the boys’ prize as Ab Kettleby once again had to settle for second spot, with Swallowdale in third place and Spirit of the Games winners St Mary’s in fourth.

Swallowdale and Bottesford will progress on to the Level 3 table tennis competition and represent Melton and Belvoir on Wednesday at Knighton Park Table Tennis Club.

Organisers thanked Brooksby Melton College staff and students for hosting and supporting the event.