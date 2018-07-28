Surprise celebrity to guest at Belvoir Castle Cricket and Countryside Trust golf day

Former Notts CCC skipper and keen golfer will lead the Belvoir Castle Cricket and Countryside Trust's annual golf day EMN-180724-191014002
A charity golf day with former Nottinghamshire cricket favourite Darren Bicknell and a surprise sporting celebrity is to be held in aid of the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

Bicknell, who has run the charity since retiring from the game following a 20-year professional career, is inviting teams to join him on the tee at Radcliffe-on-Trent Golf Club on Thursday, September 6.

There will be bacon rolls and coffee of arrival with a 1pm shotgun start.

The format will be stableford with prizes for the first three teams, nearest-the-pin and longest drive.

The event will conclude with a dinner, prize-giving and fun Q&A with the day’s mystery guest.

Teams of four are invited to register now, and extra places are available for dinner only at £25 per head.

The Trust delivers cricket coaching and countryside education to nearly 3,000 primary age and special needs children based within a 30-mile radius of Belvoir Castle every year.

* To book your place, or for further information and sponsorship opportunities, call or text 07825 992406, or email darren@bcctrust.org.uk

Full details and the booking form are also available online at www.bcctrust.org.uk