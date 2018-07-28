Surprise celebrity to guest at Belvoir Castle Cricket and Countryside Trust golf day

Have your say

A charity golf day with former Nottinghamshire cricket favourite Darren Bicknell and a surprise sporting celebrity is to be held in aid of the Belvoir Cricket and Countryside Trust.

Bicknell, who has run the charity since retiring from the game following a 20-year professional career, is inviting teams to join him on the tee at Radcliffe-on-Trent Golf Club on Thursday, September 6.

There will be bacon rolls and coffee of arrival with a 1pm shotgun start.

The format will be stableford with prizes for the first three teams, nearest-the-pin and longest drive.

The event will conclude with a dinner, prize-giving and fun Q&A with the day’s mystery guest.

Teams of four are invited to register now, and extra places are available for dinner only at £25 per head.

The Trust delivers cricket coaching and countryside education to nearly 3,000 primary age and special needs children based within a 30-mile radius of Belvoir Castle every year.

* To book your place, or for further information and sponsorship opportunities, call or text 07825 992406, or email darren@bcctrust.org.uk

Full details and the booking form are also available online at www.bcctrust.org.uk