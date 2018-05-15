Stoke Rochford Golf: White finishes three clear in Bursnall Cup

The Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s ladies’ season is well under way, with Jane White lifting the Bursnall Cup with 38 points.

She finished three ahead of Elaine Kirby who took second spot on countback from Mags McArthur.

* Despite appalling weather, the course remained playable for the ladies’ Wednesday Medal.

Sheila Dugmore won with a nett 79 from runner-up Sue Booth, and Norma Varley in third.

* Elaine Kirby and Isobel Verner claimed the Chandler Bowl, just a point better off than Avis Griffin and Penny Hallam who finished runners-up after a countback.

* The Peugeot Foursomes went to Pam Watson and Sue Booth with 32 points, a good score in unseasonable conditions, but perhaps not enough to go forward to the national stage.

* Lara Manton won Saturday’s medal with a fantastic score of 83-16=67 ahead of Jackie Whitten (98-26=72) who took second place on countback from

Lynn Ewart.

* A field of 48 seniors played the second round of the Seniors Trophy which produced a close finish.

Alex Whitelaw won with 39 points, two points clear of a pack of four who could only be separated by countback. Steve Major was second, with David Hamilton in third, while Brian White pushed Phil Hewes into fifth place.

With the best four from seven rounds to count Phil Hewes leads overall with 71 points, just two ahead of Keith Dugmore, with John Martindale just a point further back in third place with 68.

* Stoke Seniors are still seeking their first win of the season after defeat at North Luffenham, despite their captain Brian White winning in each of their three matches.

LUFFENHAM HEATH SENIORS 6 STOKE ROCHFORD 2

Scores: Brian White/Keith Dugmore won 4 and 3, Phil White/Eddie Plant won 5 and 3, Barry Coop/Mike Dickinson lost 2 and 1, Roger Green/Stephen Major lost 4 and 2, Cliff Mills/Chris Woof lost 4 and 3, Roger Smith/Ken Taylor lost 5 and 4, Phil Hewes/Adrian Stannard lost 2-down, Glyn Staines/Mike Graves lost 4 and 3.