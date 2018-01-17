Stoke Rochford Golf: Two-way tie for winter series lead

Have your say

The latest in Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors’ Winter Warmer series was a Nexas Ramble.

Early out in the worst of the conditions was the two-ball of Ernie Armstrong and Dave Wilkins who won with 117 points, just one ahead of club captain Martin Harvey, Richard Leverett and Les Cooper.

Third place was taken by another two-ball, John Booth and Tim Haward, with 111 points.

After 10 rounds, Brian White and Greg Ewart share the overall lead with 23 points tracked closely by Brian Ayto, David Hamilton and Brian Keightley, all on 22.

Colin Howett, Dave Waling and Cliff Mills now lead the chase for the Slack Goblet with eight single points.