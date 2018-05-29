Stoke Rochford Golf: Terry claims Seniors Open crown

Have your say

A field of 120 golfers representing 32 different clubs competed in Stoke Rochford GC’s 22nd Seniors Open Championship.

The event was staged as an individual stableford, split into three age categories.

Group B winner Terry Haggerty was overall champion, after a countback from Stoke seniors captain Brian White, with a score of 40 points.

Terry also received the Ben Tyler Trophy as the best Stoke Rochford player.

Mike Nixon completed a Stoke Rochford clean sweep of the top three places in Group B by finishing third with 37 points.

Kenneth Chatteris (Ely GC) won Group A and the medal for the best visitor, on countback from Graham McNaughton, of Rutland Water GC, after both carded 36 points.

Adrian Stannard (Stoke Rochford) was pushed into third, also on countback.

Bob Griffiths (Market Harborough) won Group C with 36 points, a point ahead of Stoke Rochford’s Ken Taylor, with William Litchfield, of Beeston Fields, in third, on countback, with 34.