Stoke Rochford Golf: Sue wins Past Captains Day

An amazing 27 years worth of lady captains played for the Past Captains Trophy at Stoke Rochford Golf Club.

Three further former skippers who are not currently playing joined them for the post-competition meal.

Susan Taylor won with a fine score of 43 points, three ahead of runner-up Sheila Dugmore, while Norma Varley completed the top three with 39 points.

The best gross score was Denise Parker’s 36, while the top four ladies in the competition earned handicap cuts.

* The ladies’ section played a greensomes stableford competition for the Gibson Cup.

Marion Carvath and Jane White won with a great 40 points, two ahead of nearest rivals lady captain Pam Watson and Judy Rawson.

* Stoke seniors played round six of their Summer Trophy series.

Keith Dugmore scored an outstanding 42 points to win the penultimate round, two better than Mike Thornton who took second spot on countback from third-placed Roger Nicholls.

With the aggregate of the best four rounds to count, Brian White now leads the field with 149 points, from Roger Nichols and Eddie Plant with 147 points, and Barry Gaunt (146).

* Stoke Rochford seniors suffered a narrow defeat at Stanton-on-the-Wolds but can swiftly avenge the result in this week’s return match.

STANTON-ON-THE-WOLDS SENIORS 4.5 STOKE ROCHFORD 3.5

Scores: Brian White/Gary Skerritt won 2-up, Ernie Armstrong/Phil Hewes lost 1-down, Alan Donaldson/Phil White won 1-up, Mike Graves/Eddie Plant lost 4 and 3, Mick Rance/Charles Donnison won 7 and 6, Stephen Major/John Wright halved, Adrian Stannard/Ken Taylor lost 2 and 1, Roger Green/David Hamilton lost 4 and 3.