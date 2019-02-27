Stoke Rochford Golf: Seniors complete world first

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors claimed a world first when they played a new competition which they named OXO.

The format was invented within the section and played for the first time anywhere by drawn teams of three.

In spring-like conditions, the team of Barry Mitchell, Ray Elsome and John Wright won with 41 points,

Greg Ewart, Brian White and David Hamilton were two points back and took second place on countback from Brian Ayto, John Booth and Barry Gaunt.

After 16 rounds of the series, and with only four to go, Brian White appears to have opened up an unassailable overall lead with 52 points.

Phil White, Darrell Knight and John Wright are tied for second place with 38 points. A total of 66 have played at least one round.

In the chase for the Slack Goblet, Colin Howett leads with 13 single points, one ahead of Reg Hughes and Cliff Mills.