Stoke Rochford Golf: Retiring seniors captain tightens grip on winter series

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s senior section held their annual meeting last week which was well attended.

Retiring seniors skipper Brian White presented his Captain’s Cup to Steve Major, and the captain’s jumper to the incoming seniors captain Cliff Mills.

Mike Thornton was elected vice-captain.

After the meeting, the seniors played a Continuous Foursomes competition for the latest round of their Winter Warmer series.

Brian White took an even firmer grip on his overall lead by combining well with Roger Green to win the day with 38 points.

John Martindale and Greg Ewart chalked up 35-and-a-half points to take second spot after a countback from third-placed pair David Hamilton and Brian Nightingale.

After 10 rounds, Brian White leads the series overall with 36 points, and his brother Phil White is his nearest challenger with 30 points, while Brian Keightley completes the top three with 27.

A total of 65 members have played at least one round, with Reg Hughes heading the competition for the Slack Goblet with nine single points.