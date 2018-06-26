Stoke Rochford Golf: Ladies secure back-to-back wins

Have your say

The Stoke Rochford Golf Club course played well on Saturday for the Ladies’ Invitation Day, allowing good scoring.

Phillippa Smith and her guest Yvonne Waudby (Luffenham Heath) took the spoils with 43 points on countback from Pam Watson and her guest Shirley King

(Belton Woods).

Janet Jessop and Gill Briggs (Belton Park) were third with 42 points.

Lady captain Pam presented all of the winners with floral arrangements, and a raffle held for her chosen charity, St Barnabas Hospice, raised £103.

* Stoke Rochford’s ladies secured back-to-back friendly wins on the road at Burghley Park and Rutland County.

But scratch league matches at Greetham Valley and Sleaford ended in defeat after close contests.

* The ladies’ Innocent Vase par competition was won by Ronni Proctor with a level par score, pipping runner-up Sheila Dugmore (-1) and third-placed Pam Watson (-2).

Last Wednesday’s medal competition went to Dorne Werner with 86-14=72, four shots clear of Phillippa Smith (93-17=76), with Joan Lennard (96-20=76) in third.

* Greg Ewart won Stoke Rochford’s Seniors Plate with a stableford round of 40 points.

Eddie Malloy was six points back in second, while Malcolm Palmer took third place with 33 points on countback from Alex Whitelaw.

Vice-captain Cliff Mills presented the prizes.

* Cliff took charge of the seniors team for the third time and maintained his 100 per cent winning record.

Spalding arrived one player short, but their single player still won his game.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 5 SPALDING 3

Scores: Cliff Mills/Mike Nixon won 3 and 1; Ray Beal/Mike Dickinson lost 3 and 2; Roger Green/Eddie Malloy lost 3 and 2; John Martindale/Alan Donaldson won 6 and 4; Ray Elsome/Reg Hughes lost 2 and 1; John Wright/Barry Mitchell won 1-up; Barry Coop/David Hamilton won 3 and 1; Brian Keightley/Ken Taylor won 3 and 2.