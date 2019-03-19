Stoke Rochford Golf: Karen makes winning start as captain

Have your say

The Stoke Rochford Golf Club ladies played the first competition of their season, the Hi-Lo Trophy, in windy conditions.

Lady captain Karen Rawson and Sue Booth took the win with 29 points, four points clear of runners-up Sheila Dugmore and Mags McArthur.

Spring Ladies and Seniors winners - Pauline Haggerty, Carol Hamilton, Darell Knight and Ray Beal

* The Spring Ladies and Seniors fixture took place in very windy, but dry conditions last Wednesday.

The two captains arranged a team stableford betterball format, with one lady and one man’s score to count on each hole.

The winners, with 76 points, were Pauline Haggerty, Carol Hamilton, Darell Knight and Ray Beal, just ahead of second-placed team Phillippa Smith, Judy Rawson, John Booth and Keith Dugmore (75pts).

And third place went to Karen Rawson, seniors captain Cliff Mills, Mags McArthur and Greg Ewart with 72 points.