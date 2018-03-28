Stoke Rochford golf: Ewart seals Winter Warmers title

Have your say

Stoke Rochford GC seniors played an individual stableford as the 17th and final round of this season’s Winter Warmers series.

Alan Church was in outstanding form to score 44 points with a gross round of 71 including five birdies off his nine handicap.

Malcolm Palmer was four points back in second, and third-placed Mike Dickinson racked up 36 points.

With only two of the top 12 in the table scoring more than one Winter Warmers point in the final round, Greg Ewart increased his lead at the top to take the title with 41 points.

Second overall was last year’s winner Phil White with 38, and John Wright leapfrogged into third place with 36 points thanks to a better last-day card than David Hamilton in fourth, and fifth-placed Brian White as all three finished with 36 points.

Alex Whitelaw took the prize for sixth place with 34 points.

A total of 82 seniors played in at least one round during the competition.

Seniors vice-captain Cliff Mills was the clear winner of this year’s Slack Goblet, with 14 single points, three clear of his nearest rivals Dave Waling and Phil Hewes.

Roland Slack presented Cliff with the Goblet and bottle of cognac.