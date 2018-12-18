Stoke Rochford golf: Dolby lifts Walker Cup for second time

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors played the annual two clubs and a putter competition for the Walker Cup as the latest round of their Winter Warmers series.

Trophy donor Tony Walker joined in as well as providing prizes for the top players.

Alan Dolby lifted the cup for the second time, having previously won it in 2013 after carding a winning score of 36 points.

He took top spot on a countback from seniors captain Brian White.

Alex Whitelaw completed the top three with 34 points, also after a countback from fourth-placed Alan Church, with Darrell Knight in fifth on 32 points.

Winter warmers points were awarded for the competition, and when handicap penalties had been deducted, Brian White was top scorer with 36 points from runner-up Alan Church (34pts) and third-placed Alan Dolby (32pts ocb).