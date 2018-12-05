Stoke Rochford Golf Club: White takes top spot in seniors winter series

Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors played the latest round of their Winter Warmers competition as a pairs betterball against par last week.

Golfers took to the course on a squally, and at times wet, but unseasonably mild day.

Winners with a score of 8-up were Phil White and Alan Dolby, while Barry Gaunt and Brian White took second place on countback with 6-up, pushing Brian Nightingale and Colin Howett into third place.

The results saw Brian White take over at the top of the overall standings after six rounds with 19 points from Brian Keightley (18) and Phil White (17).

A total of 63 seniors have so far played at least one round in the series.