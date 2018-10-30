Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Penny strikes gold with Jubilee win

The Stoke Rochford Golf Club ladies faced windy conditions as they played their last qualifying competition of the season for the Golden Jubilee Trophy.

The clear winner with 85-13=72 was Penny Hallam who was presented with the trophy, a bouquet of flowers and prize by Ruth Greenfield who donated the Trophy in her captain’s year.

Elaine Kirby was second with 98-23=75, and third place went to Chris Rowley (89-13=13), while the best gross score of the day was Pam Watson’s 87.

* Earlier in the month the ladies who had represented the club in friendly, handicap and scratch matches throughout the year held an end-of-season get together – the Feminine Fiasco which consisted of golf, games and a meal.

The teams-of-three waltz competition was won by Pam Watson, Carol Hamilton and Sue Bellingall with 66 points on a back nine countback from Chris Rowley, Karen Rawson and Jean Hough.

The cryptic TV quiz was won by Roni Proctor, Sheila Dugmore and Lynn Ewart, the construction build game by Chris Rowley, Karen Rawson, Sue Bellingall and Carol Hamilton, and Norma Varley took the heads and tails prize.

* The 50 Up Cup was won by Elaine Kirby with 95-24=71 ahead of Chris Rowley (85-13=72) and third-placed Sue Booth (85-12=73).

* In the Summer Eclectic competition, Sue Booth was first in the 0 to 20 handicap category, and Elaine Kirby topped the 21 to 36 category.