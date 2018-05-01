Stoke Rochford Golf Club latest news

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors’ season got off to a disappointing start when they lost their opening two matches.

Unfortunately the teams could not follow the lead of captain Brian White who won both of his contests.

Opening at Beeston Fields, the course had been closed until the previous day and was still quite wet.

Brian Ayto and Don Werner pulled back from 4-down to stand level on the 18th tee, but their opponents both birdied the last hole to cap a 7-1 win.

Despite winning three of the first four games against Sleaford, Stoke slipped to their first home defeat since October 2016, ending a 17-match unbeaten run.

Keith Eldred, making his seniors match debut, got off to a winning start with Mike Thornton. A special thanks to Steve Major who manned the halfway house single-handedly.

BEESTON FIELDS SENIORS 7 STOKE ROCHFORD 1

Scores: Brian White/John Wright won 3 and 2; Brian Ayto/Don Werner lost 1-down; Barry Coop/Charles Donnison lost 5 and 4; Mike Dickinson/Keith Dugmore lost 5 and 4; David Hamilton/Brian Keightley lost 3 and 2; Steve Major/Cliff Mills lost 7 and 6; Roger Smith/Peter Gill lost 3 and 2; Phil White/Eddie Malloy lost 3 and 1.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 3.5 SLEAFORD 4.5

Scores: Brian/Phil White won 7 and 6; John Wright/Brian Keightley won 3 and 2; Brian Ayto/John Martindale lost 1-down; Mike Thornton/Keith Eldred won 2-up; Ray Elsome/Barry Gaunt lost 2 and 1; Eddie Malloy/Roger Nicholls lost 7 and 6; Mike Nixon/Cliff Mills halved; John Batty/Jim Price lost 2-down.

* Another busy 10 days of competitions for Stoke Rochford’s ladies began with a first friendly match at Sleaford which saw them secure a two-and-a-half to one-and-a-half win.

They followed this with an excellent half in a home friendly with Luffenham Heath.

* Marion Carvath hosted a Past Lady President competition which was won by Karen Rawson, Elaine Kirby and Jane White with 74 points.

Vice-captain Karen Rawson and Mags McArthur travelled to Sandilands GC for their Lady Captain’s Invitation Day and finished second.

Saturday was a busy day as the ladies competed for three trophies.

The Silver Rose (handicaps 0- 20) was won by junior Hattie Dow (89-20=69), resulting in another handicap reduction, with Karen Rawson (91-20=71) second and Chris Rowley (85-13=72) in third.

The Marlow Midway (handicaps 21-28) was won by Carol Hamilton (93-21=72) from runner-up Lynn Ewart (101-26=75), and the Leverett Cup, played as a stableford for handicaps 29-54), was won by Isobel Verner with 34 points. Jane White was second with 27.

Sunday medal results: 1 Chris Rowley 83-13=70, 2 Sue Booth 83-12=71, 3 Pauline Haggerty 87-14=73.