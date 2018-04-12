Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Lady captain pays the price in challenge match

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s latest ladies’ medal was won by Elaine Kirby with a nett 75, from runner-up Carol Hamilton and Sue Booth, in third.

The ladies finally had some better weather for the Captain vs Vice-Captain match in what was another very competitive fixture, with the losing

captain awarded the Rabbit Trophy and her team paying for the after-match tea and cakes.

Vice-captain Karen’s team won the day.

Lady captain Pam presented the Winter Eclectic trophy to Sue Booth for her nett score of 61.5, and the Rambo Trophy (winter cumulative stableford) to Jackie Witten.

The ladies played their first Handicap League match at home to Blankney.

Despite appalling conditions, the Stoke ladies secured a victory by two-and-a-half points to one-and-a-half.