Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Knight closes gap in winter series race

Stoke Rochford Golf Club played their latest seniors winter warmers round as a Yorkshire Stableford last week.

A score of 67 points won the day for Darrell Knight and Alan Dolby with Keith Dugmore as their sleeping partner.

Mick Rance, John Helstrip and John Wright took second place with 64 points, pushing Ernie Armstrong and Roger Nicholls, with Colin Howett their sleeper, into third place after a countback.

With two rounds remaining, Brian White leads the series overall with 54 points, nine clear of Darrell Knight, with John Wright in third place on 43.

A total of 67 golfers have played at least one round.