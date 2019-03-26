Stoke Rochford Golf Club: In-form skipper lifts trophy

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s ladies section began a busy week with the Early Birds Trophy.

Still on great form, lady captain Karen Rawson again came out on top with 34 points, four clear of runner-up Elaine Kirby and third-placed Carol Hamilton who were separated by countback.

Pauline Haggerty won the McMillan charity competition EMN-190326-143959002

* The ladies then played in their annual McMillan Cancer charity event on Saturday – their first qualifying competition of the season.

It was won with a score of 34 points by Pauline Haggerty who was presented with a flowering hanging basket donated by the lady captain.

With proceeds from the day’s raffle and donations from members, a total of £190 was raised which will go to a local cancer charity.

* On Monday, Stoke Rochford welcomed Ladies from 18 different clubs for the inaugural Spring Open.

The course was in fantastic condition and winners on the day were the home pair of Mags McArthur and Jane White who chalked up 43 points.

Cathy Lee and Shirley Kehoe (Toft) were three points back in second, and Julie Gamble and Jane Quibell (Lincoln) took third place with 39 points on countback from

Stoke Rochford’s Norma Varley and Laura Harvey.

* Stoke Rochford’s seniors’ last team event in this year’s Winter Warmer series was a Texas scramble which brought out a good field on a calm spring day.

The greens had been sanded and many found putting a test, but not all, as was proved by winners Don Pennycook, Adrian Stannard and Keith Eddy.

They carded a score of gross 69 (nett 60.7) to push John Booth, Martin Billson and Doug Lyne into second place with 71 (nett 62.8).

Peter Gill, Graham Manton and Barry Gaunt completed the top three with 72 (nett 63.7).