Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Harvey wins Spring Open

Stoke Rochford GC’s Spring Open proved as popular as ever on Sunday as 93 golfers teed up for the morning 18-hole medal event.

A field of 40 pairs then played in the afternoon foursomes bogey.

The excellent course condition and slight breeze provided a good test of golf, with Harvey Braime winning the Elms Cup with victory in the medal after a round of nett 69.

Results –

Morning Medal (nett): 1 Harvey Braime 88-19=69, 2 Neil Armstrong 87-18=69, 3 Brian White 80-11=69, 4 Garry Overton 77-7=70, 5 Andrew Glencross 88-17=71; (gross): 1 Carl Bartle 73, 2 Steven Greenfield 75, 3 Glenn Barlow 75.

Foursomes: 1 R. Baker/A. Glencross, 2 S. Mulvey/R. Rawson, 3 B. Parkin/A. Flint, 4 D. Clark/M. Sharpe, 5 H. Stannard/A. Stannard.

* Stoke Rochford GC seniors are still seeking their first win of the season after a 6-2 loss at Luffenham Heath, despite captain Brian White featuring in a winning pair in their last three matches.

LUFFENHAM HEATH SENIORS 6 STOKE ROCHFORD 2

Scores: Brian White/Keith Dugmore won 4 and 3, Phil White/Eddie Plant won 5 and 3, Barry Coop/Mike Dickinson lost 2 and 1, Roger Green/Stephen Major lost 4 and 2, Cliff Mills/Chris Woof lost 4 and 3, Roger Smith/Ken Taylor lost 5 and 4, Phil Hewes/Adrian Stannard lost 2-down, Glyn Staines/Mike Graves lost 4 and 3.

* Only 24 seniors competed in the annual Seniors Summer Medal.

With a strong headwind over the first four holes, scores were generally high.

John Wright won the day with a round of nett 69, a shot ahead of Greg Ewart who took second place on a countback from Ron Kent who carded the best gross score of 81.

John Martindale just missed out on the top three with another nett 70.

But shot of the day undoubtedly belonged to Ken Taylor who, after a long search for his ball around the 16th green then holed it for an eagle three.