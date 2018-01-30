Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Hardy dozen defy storms to complete Winter Warmers round

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s Seniors Winter Warmer set a new record for the lowest turnout.

The previous lowest had been 15 in the first-ever round in 1998, but this week appalling conditions meant the mark was lowered as only 12 played in squally wind and torrential rain.

With many put off by the very accurate weather forecast, four other seniors arrived, but decided not to play.

The competition, a teams-of-three Waltzer, was reduced to 12 holes, missing out holes 10 to 12 and 16 to 18.

The trio of Brian White, Greg Ewart and John Wright won with 49 points, three clear of Mike Nixon, Peter Gill and Phil White.

Brian Keightley, Alex Whitelaw and Cliff Mills completed the top three with 39 points.

After 12 rounds the overall leader is Greg Ewart with 30 points from Brian White (29).

They are followed by three players on 27 – David Hamilton, Phil White and Alex Whitelaw.

Colin Howett and Cliff Mills continue to lead the chase for the Slack Goblet with nine single points.