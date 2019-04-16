Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Greg tops order of merit

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club held a successful Winter Series Roll-up, played over five open days through the winter.

Prizes were awarded to the top three on each day, and an order of merit was in place for all who took part.

Four of each golfer’s best scores out of five counted towards the final order of merit standings which was won by Greg Ewart with 59 points.

Club chairman Adrian Stannard is pictured presenting Greg with his prize which was sponsored by Angus Dow and logos4clothes.com

A Summer Series will take place on May 28, June 18, July 30, August 27, and September 24.

The events are open to both members and non-members and can be booked online at www.stokerochfordgolfclub.co.uk/summer-open-roll-up-series