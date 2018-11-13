Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Church stays top in winter series

Have your say

Early morning rain put off some Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors from their Winter Warmers event last week, but most enjoyed good weather.

They played a new ‘Four Thirds’ competition in drawn teams of three, resulting in very close scoring.

Brian White, Jim Price and John Wright won with 51 points, a point ahead of runners-up Brian Keightley and Greg Ewart, with John Wright as their sleeping partner.

There was a tie for third place, with 49 points, between Alan Dolby, Mike Nixon and John Helstrip, and Keith Eddy, Graham Manton and Doug Lyne.

After four weeks, Alan Church leads the series overall with 15 points, from John Helstrip and Brian White (both 14).