Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Busy month as ladies take on tough conditions

Despite the awful March weather, Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s ladies had a busy time on the course.

Jackie Witten and Greg Ewart won the pairs betterball competition, played in teams of one lady and a senior with both scores to count.

The following Wednesday the Ladies played the popular Early Birds Trophy which was won by Phillippa Smith with 31 points.

Carol Hamilton took second place, on countback, with 30 points from Joan Lennard.

The first qualifier of the season, the Macmillan, was won by Jane White with 38 points.

She finished two points ahead of Lyn Ewart, with Sue Booth in third place with 35 points.

Along with the spring-themed raffle, the ladies raised £191 for the Macmillan Cancer charity.

And last Wednesday, teams of three played a stableford format with two scores to count on each hole in the Joy Vase competition.

The trio of Lynn Ewart, Carol Hamilton and Elaine Kirby won the day with 73 points.