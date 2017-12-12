Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Ayto maintains slender winter series lead

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors section played their annual Other Course competition last week, this year using the pars and stroke indices of Broadstone Golf Club, in Dorset.

Playing in teams of three, with the best two scores to count, Keith Eddy, Greg Eaton and Colin Doughty were the winners with 88 points.

They finished a full seven points clear of runners-up David Hamilton, Dave Waling and Don Clements, while the trio of Tim Haward, Alan Dolby and Brian Keightley were third with 78 points.

Shot of the day was by Phil White who holed his three-wood from 170 yards for an eagle on the 16th.

This was the eighth round of the winter-long Winter Warmers series which Brian Ayto leads overall on 21 points.

Greg Ewart and David Hamilton are just a point behind in second, followed by Brian Keightley and Alex Whitelaw on 19.

Ken Taylor now leads the chase for the Slack Goblet with seven single points. Seven others have six singles.