Stoke Rochford Golf Club: Away Day winners hit form

Stoke Rochford Golf Club held the annual Seniors Captain’s Away Day at the Leicestershire Golf Club.

They played a best two-from-three stableford which was won with 80 points by the team of John Booth, Mike Thornton and Alan Donaldson.

Steve Major, Graham Manton and Phil Hewes were six points back in second, and Simon Glencross, Brian Keightley and Cliff Mills were third with 70 points. Nearest-the-pin prizewinners: Mike Dickinson (8th), Keith Eldred (12th), and Mick Rance (17th).

* Two days later, round five of the Seniors Trophy competition produced some big scores.

Two of the Away Day winning team again excelled as John Booth won with 44 points, a point ahead of runner-up Alan Donaldson.

Barry Gaunt came third with 40 points.

With the aggregate of the best four rounds from seven to count, it was all change at the top of the overall standings.

Steve Major now leads with 142 points, just a point ahead of Brian White, with Phil Hewes and Alan Donaldson sharing 3rd place on 140.

It is all to play for in the next two rounds on August 8 and September 12.

* Phil White became the first two-time winner of Stoke Rochford Seniors Bagshaw Bowl with a magnificent 43 points.

Two points back in second was John Martindale.

The Bagshaw Bowl was donated for annual competition by the late Stoke Senior, Dick Bagshaw, shortly before his death 12 years ago, and his s0on Ducnan presented the Bowl and medals.

Past captain Jim Price organised this year’s event which raised just over £400 for the Prostate Cancer Charity taking the total raised since the first competition to more than £6,500.

LINCOLN (TORKSEY) SENIORS 4 STOKE ROCHFORD 4

Scores: Brian White/Mike Graves won 1-up; Eddie Plant/Glyn Staines lost 2 and 1; Peter Gill/Roger Smith lost 1-down; Brian Ayto/Don Werner won 2-up; Cliff Mills/Brian Keightley lost 3 and 2; David Hamilton/Barry Coop won 3 and 2; Phil White/Ernie Armstrong lost 2-down; Stephen Major/Graham Manton won 1-up.