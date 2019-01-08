Stoke Rochford Golf: Captain Brian goes clear in winter series

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club seniors winter warmer competition was a waltzer in drawn teams of three.

The trio of Alex Whitelaw, Keith Eddy and Glyn Staines won with 76 points, three clear of runners-up Brian White, Phil White and Alan Donaldson.

Barry Coop, Mike Nixon and Mick Rance completed the top three with 72 points.

Overall in the winter-long series, seniors captain Brian White has opened up a clear lead with 30 points from Brian Keightley and Phil White who share second place with 24 points.

The race for the Slack Goblet, for the player with the most single points, sees a four-way tie between Colin Howett, Reg Hughes, David Hamilton and Richard Leverett, each with seven single points.