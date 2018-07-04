Stoke Rochford GC seniors extend unbeaten run

Have your say

After losing their first three matches of the season, Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s seniors team made it six matches unbeaten with a halved match against Blankney.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 4 BLANKNEY SENIORS 4

Scores: Brian White/Mick Rance halved, Cliff Mills/Gary Skerritt won 3 and 2, Steve Major/Mike Nixon lost 1-down, Eddie Malloy/Ken Taylor halved, Charles Donnison/Darrell Knight lost 1-down, Brian Ayto/John Wright won 2-up, Barry Gaunt/Phil White won 2 and 1, Graham Manton/Glyn Staines lost 3 and 2.

Two days later, the seniors clocked up another great win in one of their most competitive matches of the year.

Beeston Fields boasted five single-figure handicappers in their team, but steady performances gave Stoke the edge.

STOKE ROCHFORD SENIORS 5 BEESTON FIELDS 3

Scores: Brian White/Don Werner lost 1-down, Cliff Mills/Barry Coop lost 4 and 3, Ed Plant/Phil White won 4 and 2; Eddie Malloy/Ken Taylor lost 4-down, Brian Ayto/Reg Hughes won 2 and 1, John Martindale/Mike Thornton won 5 and 3, Chris Woof/Roger Green won 2 and 1, Mike Nixon and Glyn Staines won 1-up.