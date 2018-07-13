Stoke Rochford GC ladies await promotion fate

Have your say

Stoke Rochford Golf Club’s ladies’ team enjoyed a run of good form, starting with a 4-0 home win in their friendly fixture against Greetham Valley.

They followed this with a fantastic half in the Handicap League Team away to Burghley Park.

The draw completed their league fixtures and they await the outcome of Spalding’s results to find out if they will earn promotion back up to Division One, or remain in Division Two.

* The ladies played a medal on the last Saturday in June, with Avis Griffin winning with 87-14=73, a shot ahead of runner-up Sheila Dugmore (92-18=74) and Judy Rawson in third with 95-21=74.

* The Keymin Trophy saw Roni Proctor come in with a fantastic score of 90-26=64 to easily take first place.

Lynn Ewart finished in second place with an excellent 93-26=67, and Avis Griffin was third with 88-14=74.

The best scratch round of the day came from Dorne Werner with 84.