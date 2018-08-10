Stoke Rochford GC: Golfers brave elements for captains weekend

Wind and rain didn’t lessen the enthusiasm of Stoke Rochford Golf Club captains Simon Yelland and Pam Watson and their guests who turned out to play at the Captains Weekend.

Saturday was an any-combination betterball, with members able to invite a guest, and Paul Jackson and Sheila Dugmore topped the good scoring on the day with a best of 46 points.

The individual tournaments were held the following day, with the men playing an individual medal, and both the ladies and guests playing a stableford.

The rain came early, but they toughed it out with the captains at the halfway house to greet the early risers.

The successful weekend ended with a full clubhouse on Sunday night for the presentations and meal.

A total of £2,000 was raised to be split between St Barnabas Hospice and the Heart Link children’s charity.

Results (Saturday) – Mixed Combination: 1 Paul Jackson/Sheila Dugmore 46pts, 2 Rod and Judy Rawson 40pts. Men’s Combination: 1 Tom Greenfield/Tom Rawson 43pts, 2 Matt Allen/Niall Doubleday 42pts. Ladies’ Combination: 1 Chris Rowley/June Miller 43pts.

(Sunday) – Ladies: 1 Karen Rawson 34pts, 2 Cate Cullington 32pts, 3 Sheila Dugmore 32pts, 4 Phillippa Smith 31pts. Guest: Margaret Yelland 33pts. Men: 1 Terry Haggerty 80-12=68, 2 Roger Marris 85-16=69, 3 Jeff Purdy 76-6=70. Gross: Adam Footitt (75). Guest: Ben Boot 33pts. Straightest drive: Adam Footitt. Nearest-the-pin (ladies): Margaret Yelland; (men): Paul Knapp.