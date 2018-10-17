Stilton Strider Natalie claims podium finish at Leicester Half Marathon

Have your say

The Stilton Striders made the short trip to run the Leicester Marathon and half-marathon on Sunday.

In wet conditions, Abi Arnott was the only Strider in the full marathon and finished 27th female in 3hr 53min 01secs.

In a half-marathon field of 2,200, Natalie Teece ran brilliantly to finish second lady and 38th overall in an excellent 1hr 25min 32secs.

Next Strider back, in 113th, was Matt Gayton in 1.32.04, while Nicola Wade was third in he age group and 317th overall in 1.41.13.

Michelle Farlow (1.44.00) was 377th followed by Mathew Daniel (1.54.14 – 773rd), and Daniel Gray (2.05.51 – 1,222nd).

* A few striders headed to Cropwell Bishop for the Stilton Stumble 10k where Richard Coombs was first back for the Melton club in 22nd (42min 17secs),

Tam Nicol was 76th in 47.25 while Dave John clocked a personal best 47.48 for 83rd.

David Hall clocked 51.47 for 159th, Maria John was 217th in 55.06, and Steph Nicol also recorded a PB of 58.56 for 286th.

* Rebecca Forester also set a best time at the Birmingham Half Marathon, crossing the line in 1hr 46min 21secs.

* In the Peterborough Half-Marathon, first Strider back was Rich Marriott in 1hr 44min 00secs, and Greeba Heard clocked 1.49.40.

* Alan Thompson ran the York Marathon and finished in an excellent personal best of 3hr 19min 25secs.