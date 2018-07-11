Stevens crowned Melton Olympic’s 10-mile champion

Have your say

Melton Olympic Cycling Club held one of their blue riband events last Wednesday, the Club Championship 10-mile Time Trial.

A large field of riders were greeted with perfect conditions at the Plungar circuit.

Mick Stevens won the veterans category to retain the trophy that was shared last year with Stuart Faver who finished third this time around, also behind runner-up John Atkin.

Mick’s time was more than three-and-a-half minutes under the national standard, making him overall champion as well.

Louis Fairbrother came in as senior champion, and Debbie Shaw took the ladies’ title.

* Two Melton riders entered Sherwood Cycling Club’s open 10-mile time trial last weekend on the very fast Long Bennington course.

Both Mark Saunders and John Atkin duly posted their fastest times of the season.

* Last night’s 25-mile time trial was postponed because of roadworks on the A52 and a clash with England’s World Cup semi-final.

It will now be staged on Sunday, August 26, from 10am, on the usual Granby course.